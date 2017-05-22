Value Shopping in Retail Isn't for the Faint of Heart
The company narrowly missed consensus estimates on both revenue and earnings per share , but was punished severely for this crime as shares fell 17%. Foot Locker is no Sears , the best days of which are long past, both barely holding on and arguably in death spirals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|10 hr
|Bed Bug Bingo
|153
|Expecting more from Target (May '13)
|13 hr
|LIbEralS
|6
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|3
|Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Lowe's Companies, Inc...
|May 14
|BOB
|1
|How Humor Can Improve Lives
|May 13
|Mark P
|2
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|May 12
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11)
|May 11
|Martin garey
|3
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC