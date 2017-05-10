Us Stocks-Wall St falls, department stores keep getting pummeled
Wall Street fell on Friday and was on track to end the week lower as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom fell 2.4 percent, bringing its loss to more than 18 percent in the past two sessions following its dismal quarterly report. The less-than-expected 0.4 percent month-over-month increase in April retail sales stirred fears about the retail sector as well as the economy.
