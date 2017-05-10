US stocks are broadly lower in afternoon trading; oil rises
Retailers lead U.S. stocks broadly lower in late-afternoon trading Thursday following disappointing quarterly results from Macy's, Kohl's and other big department store chains. Some energy stocks bucked the trend, getting a lift from rising oil and gas prices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11)
|14 hr
|Martin garey
|3
|Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Krc214
|10
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|May 9
|Loracarnahan
|149
|Perdue recalls chicken sausage links after plas...
|May 7
|RustyS
|3
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|May 5
|Dawn
|1,006
|Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06)
|May 4
|Mango
|60
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May 4
|About time
|38
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC