US stocks are broadly lower in aftern...

US stocks are broadly lower in afternoon trading; oil rises

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WBT-AM Charlotte

Retailers lead U.S. stocks broadly lower in late-afternoon trading Thursday following disappointing quarterly results from Macy's, Kohl's and other big department store chains. Some energy stocks bucked the trend, getting a lift from rising oil and gas prices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11) 14 hr Martin garey 3
News Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06) Wed Krc214 10
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) May 9 Loracarnahan 149
News Perdue recalls chicken sausage links after plas... May 7 RustyS 3
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) May 5 Dawn 1,006
News Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06) May 4 Mango 60
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May 4 About time 38
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,181 • Total comments across all topics: 280,952,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC