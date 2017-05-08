Trump's daughter Tiffany to attend Georgetown Law School
Tiffany Trump, the youngest daughter of the president, will be enrolling at Georgetown University Law School this fall, according to her brother. Eric Trump, who revealed the selection, received his undergraduate degree from the school.
