This big retailer isn't getting Amazon-ed
It looks like most builders aren't buying plywood, concrete, bricks and other construction supplies from Amazon. Or even Walmart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Lowe's Companies, Inc...
|Sun
|BOB
|1
|How Humor Can Improve Lives
|May 13
|Mark P
|2
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|May 12
|Lora carnahan
|151
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|May 12
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11)
|May 11
|Martin garey
|3
|Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06)
|May 10
|Krc214
|10
|Perdue recalls chicken sausage links after plas...
|May 7
|RustyS
|3
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC