The Number of Retail Store Closures in America This Year Has Almost Exploded 100 Percent

2 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

So far in May, announced store closings are nearly twice that of this time last year, while announced openings are up 20 percent, according to new data from global think tank Fun Global Retail & Technology. Overall, closings have been announced for 3,296 stores this year, up a disturbing 97 percent year-over-year.

