The Number of Retail Store Closures in America This Year Has Almost Exploded 100 Percent
So far in May, announced store closings are nearly twice that of this time last year, while announced openings are up 20 percent, according to new data from global think tank Fun Global Retail & Technology. Overall, closings have been announced for 3,296 stores this year, up a disturbing 97 percent year-over-year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Perdue recalls chicken sausage links after plas...
|Sun
|RustyS
|3
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Fri
|Dawn
|1,006
|Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06)
|May 4
|Mango
|60
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May 4
|About time
|38
|Its Survival In Doubt, Sears Struggles To Trans...
|May 4
|goldman mohels
|2
|Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06)
|May 1
|Jmv1991
|9
|Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08)
|Apr 29
|Justicia
|21
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC