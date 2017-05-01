The new Golf Galaxy at 595 Connecticut Ave. in Norwalk, Conn., on May 2, 2017.
Dick's Sporting Goods holds a grand opening this weekend of former Golfsmith stores rebranded as Golf Galaxy , including a location at 595 Connecticut Ave. that has remained open during the conversion. Golf Galaxy is offering several promotions in Norwalk, one of three dozen new Golf Galaxy locations bringing the total store footprint to nearly 100 locations in 33 states.
