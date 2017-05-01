The new Golf Galaxy at 595 Connecticu...

The new Golf Galaxy at 595 Connecticut Ave. in Norwalk, Conn., on May 2, 2017.

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Dick's Sporting Goods holds a grand opening this weekend of former Golfsmith stores rebranded as Golf Galaxy , including a location at 595 Connecticut Ave. that has remained open during the conversion. Golf Galaxy is offering several promotions in Norwalk, one of three dozen new Golf Galaxy locations bringing the total store footprint to nearly 100 locations in 33 states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06) Mon Jmv1991 9
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Mon Precious8517 1,004
News Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08) Apr 29 Justicia 21
News Lowe's names Michael Jones chief customer officer (Mar '14) Apr 29 Hootus 14
News Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options... Apr 29 mini lovely 1
News 4th District Revives Dollar Tree Class Action (Oct '06) Apr 28 Unionize 519
News Did you ever rock out at Castle Farms in Charle... (Feb '09) Apr 27 Canadian biker 42
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,046 • Total comments across all topics: 280,742,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC