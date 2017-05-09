The list: Will your Gander Mountain s...

The list: Will your Gander Mountain store be saved?

Read more: USA Today

The list: Will your Gander Mountain store be saved? Struggling department store operator Bon-Ton Stores Inc. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2pZwBuD In the often small midwestern and southern communities that depend on their Gander Mountain for hunting, fishing, camping and other outdoor supplies, confusion reigned Monday as to whether certain stores will close or stay open. For instance, signs are posted in 13 Wisconsin stores that read "store closing" and "fixtures for sale," but new owner Marcus Lemonis, a celebrity businessman with a show on CNBC, was saying that some of them would be given a reprieve.

