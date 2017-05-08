Target testing a restocking program f...

Target testing a restocking program for household essentials

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WXOW-TV La Crosse

Target is testing a program that lets customers order household essentials like laundry detergent, paper towels and peanut butter and have them delivered to their homes the next day. The service, being tested with employees for now, is similar to Amazon Pantry, and comes as Target is trying to enhance its online services to better compete with Wal-Mart and online leader Amazon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Perdue recalls chicken sausage links after plas... Sun RustyS 3
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) May 5 Dawn 1,006
News Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06) May 4 Mango 60
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May 4 About time 38
News Its Survival In Doubt, Sears Struggles To Trans... May 4 goldman mohels 2
News Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06) May 1 Jmv1991 9
News Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08) Apr 29 Justicia 21
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,138 • Total comments across all topics: 280,880,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC