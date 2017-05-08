Target testing a restocking program for household essentials
Target is testing a program that lets customers order household essentials like laundry detergent, paper towels and peanut butter and have them delivered to their homes the next day. The service, being tested with employees for now, is similar to Amazon Pantry, and comes as Target is trying to enhance its online services to better compete with Wal-Mart and online leader Amazon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Perdue recalls chicken sausage links after plas...
|Sun
|RustyS
|3
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|May 5
|Dawn
|1,006
|Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06)
|May 4
|Mango
|60
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May 4
|About time
|38
|Its Survival In Doubt, Sears Struggles To Trans...
|May 4
|goldman mohels
|2
|Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06)
|May 1
|Jmv1991
|9
|Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08)
|Apr 29
|Justicia
|21
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC