Target reimagines itself and Wall Str...

Target reimagines itself and Wall Street likes what it sees

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Long Island Business News

Target's first-quarter profits jumped almost 8 percent as attempts to turn its business around appear to be gaining some traction. Comparable-store sales fell for the fourth consecutive quarter, but the decline was nowhere near as bad as expected and online sales surged 22 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Lowe's Companies, Inc... May 14 BOB 1
News How Humor Can Improve Lives May 13 Mark P 2
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) May 12 Lora carnahan 151
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... May 12 yidfellas v USA 4
News Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11) May 11 Martin garey 3
News Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06) May 10 Krc214 10
News Perdue recalls chicken sausage links after plas... May 7 RustyS 3
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,868 • Total comments across all topics: 281,089,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC