Target reimagines itself and Wall Street likes what it sees
Target's first-quarter profits jumped almost 8 percent as attempts to turn its business around appear to be gaining some traction. Comparable-store sales fell for the fourth consecutive quarter, but the decline was nowhere near as bad as expected and online sales surged 22 percent.
