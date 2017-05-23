Target reaches record data breach set...

Target reaches record data breach settlement - but NJ consumers won't get anything

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

Target Corp. has reached an $18.5 million settlement over a massive data breach that occurred before Christmas in 2013, New York's attorney general announced Tuesday. The agreement involving 47 states and the District of Columbia is the largest multistate data breach settlement to date, Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman's office said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lowe's: Macro Tailwinds To Lift Quarter Results Tue BOB 1
News Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Reduced by H... Tue BOB 1
News Lowe's Companies' (LOW) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed... Tue BOB 1
News Market Street - The Woodlands get refinanced Tue Stacey Luv 1
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) May 22 Bed Bug Bingo 153
News Expecting more from Target (May '13) May 22 LIbEralS 6
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... May 19 Christian Taliban 3
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,944 • Total comments across all topics: 281,256,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC