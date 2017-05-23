Target reaches record data breach settlement - but NJ consumers won't get anything
Target Corp. has reached an $18.5 million settlement over a massive data breach that occurred before Christmas in 2013, New York's attorney general announced Tuesday. The agreement involving 47 states and the District of Columbia is the largest multistate data breach settlement to date, Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman's office said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowe's: Macro Tailwinds To Lift Quarter Results
|Tue
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Reduced by H...
|Tue
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Companies' (LOW) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed...
|Tue
|BOB
|1
|Market Street - The Woodlands get refinanced
|Tue
|Stacey Luv
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|May 22
|Bed Bug Bingo
|153
|Expecting more from Target (May '13)
|May 22
|LIbEralS
|6
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|3
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC