Staples revamps marketing in bid to shed retail-industry baggage

Staples Inc. is overhauling its marketing as part of a high-stakes pivot away from what it was built on - selling low-priced office supplies at big stores. The rebranding campaign kicks off this week with nationwide television commercials in which stores are nonexistent and products are shown only in passing.

