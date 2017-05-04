Staples revamps marketing in bid to shed retail-industry baggage
Staples Inc. is overhauling its marketing as part of a high-stakes pivot away from what it was built on - selling low-priced office supplies at big stores. The rebranding campaign kicks off this week with nationwide television commercials in which stores are nonexistent and products are shown only in passing.
