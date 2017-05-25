Sotheby's sells Tamayo's 'Bird Charmer' for $4.3M in NY
The 60 1/4 by 50 1/4 inch oil on canvas was sold a day after another impressive work by the Mexican artist, "MAosicos," didn't find a buyer at Christie's. The piece shows the reddish figure of a man against a blue wall, playing a wind instrument while birds fly about.
