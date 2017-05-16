Sotheby's sells pink, blue diamond ea...

Sotheby's sells pink, blue diamond earrings for about $51M

16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Sotheby's has sold a pair of pear-shaped diamond earrings at a hammer price of about $51 million, though the 14.54-carat flawless Fancy Vivid Blue diamond that was the highlight of Tuesday's auction fell short of the expected range. Sold as separate lots in Geneva, the "Apollo Blue" and "Artemis Pink" diamonds together cracked the low end of the expected range of $50 million to $70 million, but were a record for earrings sold at auction.

