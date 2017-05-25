Sears is in 'free-fall' and its rate ...

Sears is in 'free-fall' and its rate of decline is 'very...

Read more: SFGate

Sears' shares enjoyed a strong surge this week, soaring as much as 20% on Thursday after the company reported its first net profit in two years. But traders' cheer quickly wore off and shares dipped again, as the grim reality behind the initially rosy headlines set in: Sears' operational decline is in fact accelerating, and its odds of survival beyond 2017 remain uncertain, according to Evercore ISI analyst Greg Melich.

Chicago, IL

