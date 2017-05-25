Sears is in 'free-fall' and its rate of decline is 'very...
Sears' shares enjoyed a strong surge this week, soaring as much as 20% on Thursday after the company reported its first net profit in two years. But traders' cheer quickly wore off and shares dipped again, as the grim reality behind the initially rosy headlines set in: Sears' operational decline is in fact accelerating, and its odds of survival beyond 2017 remain uncertain, according to Evercore ISI analyst Greg Melich.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Fair lady
|11
|Lowe's: Macro Tailwinds To Lift Quarter Results
|May 23
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Reduced by H...
|May 23
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Companies' (LOW) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed...
|May 23
|BOB
|1
|Market Street - The Woodlands get refinanced
|May 23
|Stacey Luv
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|May 22
|Bed Bug Bingo
|153
|Expecting more from Target (May '13)
|May 22
|LIbEralS
|6
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC