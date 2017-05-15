Sears in spat with maker of Craftsman power tools
Sears is fighting back against vendors that it says are taking advantage of the department store as it navigates a precarious financial situation. The retailer on Monday filed a complaint in an Illinois court against the maker of Craftsman power tools, saying it has no right to leave its contract with the chain.
