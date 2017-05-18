Sears' CEO blames the media for company's decline - but his...
Sears' CEO blames the media for company's decline - but his obsession with Wall Street set it up for failure CEO Eddie Lampert defended the buybacks as the most efficient use of capital, arguing that investment in stores wasn't necessary. Sears has survived two world wars and the Great Depression.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|11 hr
|Jeanette
|152
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|Fri
|Christian Taliban
|3
|Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Lowe's Companies, Inc...
|May 14
|BOB
|1
|How Humor Can Improve Lives
|May 13
|Mark P
|2
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|May 12
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11)
|May 11
|Martin garey
|3
|Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06)
|May 10
|Krc214
|10
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC