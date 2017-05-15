Retail CEOs renew border-tax fight at meeting with Mnuchin
Executives are planning to host a meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday to reinforce their opposition to the tax policy, which is a centerpiece of House Speaker Paul Ryan's agenda. Ryan's plan would replace the existing corporate income tax with a 20 percent levy on U.S. companies' domestic sales and imports.
