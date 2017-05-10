REFILE-For world's super-rich, a pink diamond is forever
A model poses with a 59.60-carat mixed cut diamond known as 'The Pink Star', the largest Internally Flawless Fancy Vivid Pink diamond ever graded by the Geological Institute of America , ahead of being auctioned in Hong Kong next month by Sotheby's which said it could fetch upwards of $60 million to make it the most expensive diamond of its kind ever sold, in London, Britain, March 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Tue
|Loracarnahan
|149
|Perdue recalls chicken sausage links after plas...
|May 7
|RustyS
|3
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|May 5
|Dawn
|1,006
|Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06)
|May 4
|Mango
|60
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May 4
|About time
|38
|Its Survival In Doubt, Sears Struggles To Trans...
|May 4
|goldman mohels
|2
|Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06)
|May 1
|Jmv1991
|9
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC