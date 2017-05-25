Pound for pound, Dillard University is a physics powerhouse
One of the smallest historically black colleges in the U.S. boasts a huge accomplishment: pound for pound, tiny Dillard University in New Orleans graduates more physics majors -- and, notably, more female physics majors -- than far bigger schools with more resources. The point was punctuated at Dillard's recent commencement exercises, which featured a keynote address from actress and singer Janelle Monae, one of the stars of "Hidden Figures."
