Pound for pound, Dillard University i...

Pound for pound, Dillard University is a physics powerhouse

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

One of the smallest historically black colleges in the U.S. boasts a huge accomplishment: pound for pound, tiny Dillard University in New Orleans graduates more physics majors -- and, notably, more female physics majors -- than far bigger schools with more resources. The point was punctuated at Dillard's recent commencement exercises, which featured a keynote address from actress and singer Janelle Monae, one of the stars of "Hidden Figures."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06) 9 hr Fair lady 11
News Lowe's: Macro Tailwinds To Lift Quarter Results Tue BOB 1
News Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Reduced by H... Tue BOB 1
News Lowe's Companies' (LOW) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed... Tue BOB 1
News Market Street - The Woodlands get refinanced May 23 Stacey Luv 1
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) May 22 Bed Bug Bingo 153
News Expecting more from Target (May '13) May 22 LIbEralS 6
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,100 • Total comments across all topics: 281,299,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC