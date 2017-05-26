Pottery Barn's big problem: Your tiny...

Pottery Barn's big problem: Your tiny apartment

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

The retail world is in a state of upheaval. And for a while, Pottery Barn's emporiums of tufted armchairs and dentil-molded sleigh beds were largely immune from the trouble.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06) 23 hr Fair lady 11
News Lowe's: Macro Tailwinds To Lift Quarter Results May 23 BOB 1
News Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Reduced by H... May 23 BOB 1
News Lowe's Companies' (LOW) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed... May 23 BOB 1
News Market Street - The Woodlands get refinanced May 23 Stacey Luv 1
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) May 22 Bed Bug Bingo 153
News Expecting more from Target (May '13) May 22 LIbEralS 6
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,848 • Total comments across all topics: 281,313,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC