Police say Orland Park retail theft at Dick's Sporting Goods escalated to armed robbery
Police, in a news release Monday, said they responded at 5:35 p.m. Sunday to a retail theft that had just taken place at Dick's Sporting Goods at Orland Park Place shopping center. Store employees told police that a man and woman were walking toward the store's exit doors carrying clothing, and that when an employee offered to carry the items to the register the man pulled a handgun from the waistband of his pants and pointed it at the employee, according to police.
