PetSmart Becomes First National Pet Specialty Retailer to Launch Dog Therapy Training
PetSmart, North America's leading pet specialty retailer, today announced a new Dog Therapy Training Course - a first for a national pet retailer to offer this unique dog training program. The new dog therapy training service prepares pet parents and their dogs for Therapy Dog evaluation, which is conducted by third parties dedicated to registering therapy pets.
