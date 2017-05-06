Perdue recalls chicken sausage links ...

Perdue recalls chicken sausage links after plastic sightings

Read more: WTVR Richmond

Chicken sausage products that might contain bits of plastic are being recalled by Perdue Foods, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said Saturday. Three consumers have complained of finding blue plastic in sausage links, the USDA said.

