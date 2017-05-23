Norwalk-area Tractor Supply's spring Paper Clover helps raise...
Between April 26 and May 7, Norwalk-area Tractor Supply stores, including the one on U.S. 250 in Norwalk, hosted a Paper Clover fundraiser to help send thousands of 4-H youth to county-level development programs, camps and leadership conferences. Awarded as scholarships, the money will enable individual 4-H members to learn everything from science and technology to fishing and horseback riding.
