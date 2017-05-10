Nordstrom reports growth in 1Q profit, disappointing sales
Nordstrom Inc. said Thursday its overall profit jumped 37 percent at its department stores in the first quarter, but a key sales gauge fell short of Wall Street expectations. Sales at established stores across the Seattle-based chain declined 0.8 percent in the quarter.
