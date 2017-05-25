Nebraska retailer sought sale before ...

Nebraska retailer sought sale before hedge fund pressure

Documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission this week detail the yearlong process to sell the Nebraska-based outdoor gear retailer. Elliott Management, a New York-based hedge fund, declared an 11 percent stake in October 2015, saying it would press for a sale.

