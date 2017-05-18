Minnesota retail and restaurant companies strained in 2016
Target Corp.: Employees of the Minneapolis-based retailer had fun at a 2015 fall meeting at Target Center, but the fight against Amazon.com and Wal-Mart has grown fierce as customers shift to online purchases. The shift to online shopping once again took a toll on Minnesota's largest retailers last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|45 min
|Jeanette
|152
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|Fri
|Christian Taliban
|3
|Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Lowe's Companies, Inc...
|May 14
|BOB
|1
|How Humor Can Improve Lives
|May 13
|Mark P
|2
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|May 12
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11)
|May 11
|Martin garey
|3
|Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06)
|May 10
|Krc214
|10
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC