Minnesota retail and restaurant companies strained in 2016

Read more: Star Tribune

Target Corp.: Employees of the Minneapolis-based retailer had fun at a 2015 fall meeting at Target Center, but the fight against Amazon.com and Wal-Mart has grown fierce as customers shift to online purchases. The shift to online shopping once again took a toll on Minnesota's largest retailers last year.

