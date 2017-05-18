Meet the billionaire who dropped $111M on a Basquiat painting
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has made a name for himself as a rock musician, an online fashion mogul and, most recently, a high-rolling art collector. The 41-year-old tech tycoon made waves in the art world this week, dropping $110.5 million on a Jean-Michel Basquiat painting at Sotheby's in New York on Thursday night.
