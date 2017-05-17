Media and internet company IAC is buying Angie's List
Media and internet company IAC/InterActiveCorp on Monday said it is buying Angie's List Inc. with the aim of melding the consumer reviews company with its HomeAdvisor business and creating a new publicly traded enterprise. The combined company will be called ANGI Homeservices Inc. and will keep both the Angie's List and HomeAdvisor brands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06)
|18 hr
|Jmv1991
|9
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Mon
|Precious8517
|1,004
|Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08)
|Apr 29
|Justicia
|21
|Lowe's names Michael Jones chief customer officer (Mar '14)
|Apr 29
|Hootus
|14
|Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options...
|Apr 29
|mini lovely
|1
|4th District Revives Dollar Tree Class Action (Oct '06)
|Apr 28
|Unionize
|519
|Did you ever rock out at Castle Farms in Charle... (Feb '09)
|Apr 27
|Canadian biker
|42
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC