LPC: Coach's Kate Spade buy offers retail M&A blueprint

May 12 Handbag maker Coach Inc's US$2.4bn purchase of designer and smaller luxury handbag and accessories maker Kate Spade & Co, backed by up to US$2.1bn in bank loans, shows that US retailers are opening their purses to buy rivals to boost profits, bankers and analysts said. More mergers and acquisitions designed to bolster competitiveness would drive up retail M&A lending, after a 66% drop in 2016 to US$18bn from US$53bn in 2015 as the sector continues to face stiff challenges from online retailers.

