Lowes, Home Depot Fight it Out on Radio
The two big box retailers are gearing up for summer by slamming spots all over radio stations across the country. Even though Lowes moved into the number two position on the Media Monitors chart with 39,606 commercials, The Home Depot smoked every other advertiser by far with 83,254 commercials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Ink.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|16 hr
|Bed Bug Bingo
|153
|Expecting more from Target (May '13)
|20 hr
|LIbEralS
|6
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|3
|Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Lowe's Companies, Inc...
|May 14
|BOB
|1
|How Humor Can Improve Lives
|May 13
|Mark P
|2
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|May 12
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11)
|May 11
|Martin garey
|3
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC