Loblaw sees food prices moderating this year but grocery wars still fierce
Canada's biggest grocery and pharmacy owner said Wednesday it anticipates competition between supermarket chains will be fierce this year as food prices continue to stay low. Loblaw Companies Ltd. said grocers have been grappling with declining food prices, especially for meat, following a shift from last year's high inflation.
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06)
|May 1
|Jmv1991
|9
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|May 1
|Precious8517
|1,004
|Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08)
|Apr 29
|Justicia
|21
|Lowe's names Michael Jones chief customer officer (Mar '14)
|Apr 29
|Hootus
|14
|Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options...
|Apr 29
|mini lovely
|1
|4th District Revives Dollar Tree Class Action (Oct '06)
|Apr 28
|Unionize
|519
|Did you ever rock out at Castle Farms in Charle... (Feb '09)
|Apr 27
|Canadian biker
|42
