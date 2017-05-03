Loblaw reports Q1 profit up from year...

Loblaw reports Q1 profit up from year ago, raises quarterly dividend

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Loblaw Companies Ltd. raised its dividend Wednesday as it reported its latest quarterly profit was up from a year ago. The grocery and drug store retailer says its quarterly dividend will rise by a penny to 27 cents per share.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06) May 1 Jmv1991 9
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) May 1 Precious8517 1,004
News Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08) Apr 29 Justicia 21
News Lowe's names Michael Jones chief customer officer (Mar '14) Apr 29 Hootus 14
News Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options... Apr 29 mini lovely 1
News 4th District Revives Dollar Tree Class Action (Oct '06) Apr 28 Unionize 519
News Did you ever rock out at Castle Farms in Charle... (Feb '09) Apr 27 Canadian biker 42
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,661 • Total comments across all topics: 280,754,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC