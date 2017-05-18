LL Bean's newest Bootmobile is kicking it in Japan
In this April 26, 2017 photo provided by L.L. Bean, a rear view of the company's Bootmobile is displayed in Tokyo, Japan. The Maine-based outdoors company already has two of the rolling Bean boots in the U.S. Now this third version will be visiting Bean's stores in Japan.
