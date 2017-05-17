L.L. Bean lands site for newest Conne...

L.L. Bean lands site for newest Connecticut store

11 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

L.L. Bean is opening a fourth Connecticut location this summer, at The Shops at Yale in downtown New Haven. The outdoors retailer has three dozen stores outside Maine where it is based, including a discount outlet in Orange and retail stores in Danbury and South Windsor.

