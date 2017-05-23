How food stamp cuts could ripple through the economy
A proposal to curtail the nation's food stamp program would pinch families struggling to pay for groceries and ripple through other areas of the economy, including supermarkets and discounters, as people shuffle their budgets. President Donald Trump is proposing a roughly 30 percent reduction in the federal budget for the program formally known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowe's: Macro Tailwinds To Lift Quarter Results
|Tue
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Reduced by H...
|Tue
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Companies' (LOW) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed...
|Tue
|BOB
|1
|Market Street - The Woodlands get refinanced
|Tue
|Stacey Luv
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|May 22
|Bed Bug Bingo
|153
|Expecting more from Target (May '13)
|May 22
|LIbEralS
|6
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|3
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC