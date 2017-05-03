Housing Recovery Helps Home-Improvement Firms Avoid Retail Blues
Among the biggest gainers are Lowe's Cos. and Home Depot Inc., which are up 20% and 15.4% this year, respectively Home-improvement stocks are rising alongside booming U.S. house prices and construction, making the shares a rare success story in the depressed world of retailing.
