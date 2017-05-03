Housing Recovery Helps Home-Improveme...

Housing Recovery Helps Home-Improvement Firms Avoid Retail Blues

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Wall Street Journal

Among the biggest gainers are Lowe's Cos. and Home Depot Inc., which are up 20% and 15.4% this year, respectively Home-improvement stocks are rising alongside booming U.S. house prices and construction, making the shares a rare success story in the depressed world of retailing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Its Survival In Doubt, Sears Struggles To Trans... 13 min goldman mohels 2
News Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06) May 1 Jmv1991 9
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) May 1 Precious8517 1,004
News Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08) Apr 29 Justicia 21
News Lowe's names Michael Jones chief customer officer (Mar '14) Apr 29 Hootus 14
News Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options... Apr 29 mini lovely 1
News 4th District Revives Dollar Tree Class Action (Oct '06) Apr 28 Unionize 519
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,358 • Total comments across all topics: 280,767,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC