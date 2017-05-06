Home Depot Inc (HD) Stock Rating Reaf...

Home Depot Inc (HD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

's stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the home improvement retailer's stock, up from their prior target price of $155.00.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Fri Dawn 1,006
News Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06) Thu Mango 60
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May 4 About time 38
News Its Survival In Doubt, Sears Struggles To Trans... May 4 goldman mohels 2
News Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06) May 1 Jmv1991 9
News Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08) Apr 29 Justicia 21
News Lowe's names Michael Jones chief customer officer (Mar '14) Apr 29 Hootus 14
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,573 • Total comments across all topics: 280,833,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC