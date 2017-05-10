Handful of rich school-choice donors ...

Handful of rich school-choice donors spend big in California

Much of the funding for California's pro-school choice groups and candidates comes from a handful of very wealthy donors, including the founders of Netflix and The Gap and children of Wal-Mart creator Sam Walton. An Associated Press analysis of top donors to school-choice ballot measure campaigns around the country found 48 individuals and couples provided most of the reported contributions to those initiatives since 2000.

