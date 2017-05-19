Gun fired inside Danville Costco during armed robbery

At least one gunshot was fired inside a Danville Costco on Friday during the store's second smash-and-grab robbery involving hammer-wielding assailants this month. No one was shot during the 12:15 p.m. heist at Costco Wholesale at 3150 Fostoria Way, but one bystander was taken to a hospital for shock, said Danville city spokesman Geoff Gillette.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.