Gun fired inside Danville Costco during armed robbery
At least one gunshot was fired inside a Danville Costco on Friday during the store's second smash-and-grab robbery involving hammer-wielding assailants this month. No one was shot during the 12:15 p.m. heist at Costco Wholesale at 3150 Fostoria Way, but one bystander was taken to a hospital for shock, said Danville city spokesman Geoff Gillette.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|17 hr
|Christian Taliban
|3
|Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Lowe's Companies, Inc...
|May 14
|BOB
|1
|How Humor Can Improve Lives
|May 13
|Mark P
|2
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|May 12
|Lora carnahan
|151
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|May 12
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11)
|May 11
|Martin garey
|3
|Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06)
|May 10
|Krc214
|10
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC