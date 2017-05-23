German prosecutors to search Daimler offices in diesel probe
German automaker Daimler AG says prosecutors will search several of its offices in Germany as part of a preliminary investigation into suspected manipulation of diesel emission controls. Daimler said Tuesday it was co-operating with the probe conducted in its home base of Stuttgart.
