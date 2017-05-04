Gander Mountain's new owner trying to keep HQ in St. Paul
Marcus Lemonis, the businessman and TV personality who won a bankruptcy auction for St. Paul-based Gander Mountain last week, on Friday clarified some of his plans for the outdoor retailer in a rollicking conversation on Twitter. In one tweet, Lemonis said he's trying to the company's headquarters in St. Paul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
