Gander Mountain's new owner trying to...

Gander Mountain's new owner trying to keep HQ in St. Paul

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Marcus Lemonis, the businessman and TV personality who won a bankruptcy auction for St. Paul-based Gander Mountain last week, on Friday clarified some of his plans for the outdoor retailer in a rollicking conversation on Twitter. In one tweet, Lemonis said he's trying to the company's headquarters in St. Paul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) 1 hr Dawn 1,006
News Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06) 23 hr Mango 60
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) Thu About time 38
News Its Survival In Doubt, Sears Struggles To Trans... Thu goldman mohels 2
News Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06) May 1 Jmv1991 9
News Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08) Apr 29 Justicia 21
News Lowe's names Michael Jones chief customer officer (Mar '14) Apr 29 Hootus 14
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,285 • Total comments across all topics: 280,798,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC