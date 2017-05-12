FT: Retail Woes Deepen as Department Stores Undergo 'Reinvention'
The retail outlook turned just a little bit gloomier this week as three chains - Macy's, Kohl's and Dillard's - reported another quarter of worse-than-expected sales. The dismal results sparked a selloff in shares of department stores and stirred fears that consumers aren't spending enough to drive strong economic growth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Humor Can Improve Lives
|13 hr
|Mark P
|2
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Fri
|Lora carnahan
|151
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Fri
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11)
|May 11
|Martin garey
|3
|Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06)
|May 10
|Krc214
|10
|Perdue recalls chicken sausage links after plas...
|May 7
|RustyS
|3
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|May 5
|Dawn
|1,006
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC