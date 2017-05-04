Freebies offered at opening of national chain clothes store
The new Burlington clothes store will welcome new shoppers with free tote bags during its opening weekend in Lower Nazareth Township . A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for the store's grand opening at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 19. A family fun day at the store is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20. The first 500 customers during family fun day will get the free tote bags.
