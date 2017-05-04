Freebies offered at opening of nation...

Freebies offered at opening of national chain clothes store

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

The new Burlington clothes store will welcome new shoppers with free tote bags during its opening weekend in Lower Nazareth Township . A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for the store's grand opening at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 19. A family fun day at the store is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20. The first 500 customers during family fun day will get the free tote bags.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Perdue recalls chicken sausage links after plas... 9 hr RustyS 3
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Fri Dawn 1,006
News Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06) May 4 Mango 60
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May 4 About time 38
News Its Survival In Doubt, Sears Struggles To Trans... May 4 goldman mohels 2
News Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06) May 1 Jmv1991 9
News Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08) Apr 29 Justicia 21
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,395 • Total comments across all topics: 280,850,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC