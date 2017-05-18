Foot Locker plunges after blaming tax...

Foot Locker plunges after blaming tax-refund lag for slowdown

17 hrs ago Read more: WebCPA

Foot Locker Inc. suffered its worst stock decline in more than eight years after first-quarter results missed analysts' estimates, an outcome the retailer blamed in part on slow income-tax refunds. The shares tumbled as much as 17 percent to $58.13, the biggest intraday plunge since the financial crisis was underway in November 2008.

Chicago, IL

