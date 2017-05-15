Fashion retailer Rue21 files for Chap...

Fashion retailer Rue21 files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court. The retail chain, which sells budget-priced clothing and accessories at over 1,100 stores across the United States, listed assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion and $10 billion, according to the court filing.

