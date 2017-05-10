'Don't treat us like a pariah': In rare interview, Sears CEO...
'Don't treat us like a pariah': In rare interview, Sears CEO blames media for company's downward spiral Sears CEO Eddie Lampert on Tuesday said that the struggling retailer was "fighting like hell" to stay afloat but that unfair media coverage was making it difficult for the company to turn business around. In a rare interview, Lampert told the Chicago Tribune that Sears "clearly" had its challenges but in many ways was ahead of the rest of the industry.
