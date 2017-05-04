Don't Judge a Conditional Certificati...

Don't Judge a Conditional Certification Motion by Its Cover

Seyfarth Synopsis : A New York federal court denied a motion for conditional certification of a nationwide collective action against Barnes & Noble. The ruling highlights that, even though the burden for "first stage" certification is modest, courts may not approve such motions without evidence that the named plaintiffs are similarly situated to the putative collective action members they wish to represent.

