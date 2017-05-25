Does anyone shop at Sears? Sales plunge again
The sad decline of Sears, once an American retail icon, continues. The struggling company said Thursday that overall sales plunged more than 20% from a year ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAPP-TV Yakima.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowe's: Macro Tailwinds To Lift Quarter Results
|Tue
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Reduced by H...
|Tue
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Companies' (LOW) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed...
|Tue
|BOB
|1
|Market Street - The Woodlands get refinanced
|May 23
|Stacey Luv
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|May 22
|Bed Bug Bingo
|153
|Expecting more from Target (May '13)
|May 22
|LIbEralS
|6
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|3
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC